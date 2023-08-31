Have you ever bought your child a new toy that they just HAD TO HAVE and then they were bored with it after a day or two? Check out this great opportunity to introduce your child to a variety of different toys without the money or storage it would take to purchase them on your own.
The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, is partnering with the Toy Lending Library of South Dakota to offer toy bins for checkout. The mission of the Toy Lending Library is to create opportunities for children ages 0-5 to enhance their learning through play. Many studies have shown that play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people.
