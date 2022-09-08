100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 9, 1922
• LeRoy Withee, who lives northwest of Yankton, was displaying in the city yesterday a freak in tomato culture from his garden. The tomato was an enormous thing made up on the order of a big snowball blossom. The tomato measured 22¼ inches in circumference and weighed 56 ounces.
• The formal opening of the Shaffer Oil Company filling station on the corner of Fifth and Broadway will be held tomorrow, it has been announced. As a special opening offer, the company is giving away two quarts of oil with the purchase of five or more gallons of gasoline. This station, which was recently completed, is the largest oil station in the city.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 9, 1947
• Eight young men from the Yankton vicinity who have been taking the private pilot’s course at the municipal airport here have passed their check rides and earned their private pilot’s licenses recently. They are Leo Schiferl, Richard Wentz, Theodore Martz, Ralph Guptill of Springfield, Wilbur Larsen, Leo Larsen, Raymond Cuka and Ed Lane.
• About one year ago, the Sun-Glo Mink Farm was started, and they now have 135 minks of five different varieties. Ronald Miller and Enock Iseraelson, both of Hartington, Neb., are the owners of this mink ranch.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 9, 1972
• The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to allow water fowl hunting in the Lewis and Clark Lake area as recommended by the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunting is allowed only on the lake shoreline, the lake proper and the island. No shooting is allowed in recreation areas or from the dam embankment.
• Yankton Chief of Police James Simms said this morning that police will be enforcing the ordinance which prohibits riding of horses or ponies in public parks. A complaint was received a day or two ago from a citizen who saw two young women racing their horses clear across Yankton Memorial Park, Simms said. In this instance one horse was going so fast that it could not be stopped within the park but went out into the street and fell with its rider.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 9, 1997
• A package from a Yankton business delivered to a wrong Chicago-area address during the UPS strike helped break open a criminal investigation into an estimated $75,000 in computer supplies stolen over the internet. Yankton County Sheriff Dave Hunhoff, whose office worked with Dupage County in the investigation, said thefts made with the unauthorized credit card information included an order placed for General Service Computers, Inc., computer equipment purchased through the Global Shopping Club, both of Yankton.
• There was no room for exaggerated fish tales Sunday during the weigh-in for the 1997 Northeast Nebraska Team Walleye tournament. After the fish were weighed, the nine teams participating had no questions who the winners were. Steve Hampl, Winside, Neb., and Russell Schultz, Wisner, Neb., won first place with 15 pounds, 2 ounces of fish for this two-day total. The pair also won the Big Fish award for Day Two of the tournament with a two-pound, 11-ounce walleye.
