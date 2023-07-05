The annual tour of lawns and gardens sponsored by the Missouri Valley Master Gardeners (MVMG) is set for Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m.-noon.
This year’s tour will feature three lawns in Yankton and three in the Gayville area.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 11:45 pm
Guests are asked to meet at the Riverview Reformed Church, 1700 Burleigh Street, Yankton, to register and obtain the program with the homeowners, their home addresses and information about each lawn.
There will be a plant sale in the church parking lot and a salad luncheon to follow the lawn tour for the guests.
