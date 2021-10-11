Incidents
• A report was received at 4:56 p.m. Friday of vandalism to a gas pump on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:26 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Spruce St.
• A report was received at 7:03 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:46 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 7:20 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on Levee St.
• A report was received at 11:48 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on W. 8th St. A brick was reportedly thrown through a window.
• A report was received at 2:43 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on Locust St.
• A report was received at 8:21 p.m. Sunday of vandalism to a vehicle on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 9:38 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 11:03 a.m. Monday of an assault on E. 13th St.
