‘Pets Eat Too’ Pilot Program A Success

Volunteer organizers for the Pets Eat Too pilot program, which provided individuals and families in need with free food for their pets in December.

 Courtesy Photo

Thanks to some key partners, a local charity has launched a pilot program to help those in need feed their beloved pets to keep them healthy, too, during tough times.

In December, the United Way of Greater Yankton piloted the “Pets Eat Too” (PET) program locally with its first pet food distribution.

