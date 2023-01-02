‘Pets Eat Too’ Pilot Program A Success

Thanks to some key partners, a local charity has launched a pilot program to help those in need feed their beloved pets to keep them healthy, too, during tough times.
In December, the United Way of Greater Yankton piloted the “Pets Eat Too” (PET) program locally with its first pet food distribution.
“We served 52 households: 55 dogs, 61 cats and distributed 250 five-pound bags of food,” United Way Retired Senior Volunteer Program Coordinator (RSVP) Tom Kurtenbach told the Press & Dakotan.
The distribution represented the combined efforts of 211, the United Way’s teams of volunteers, DoorDash delivery services and PetSmart Charities.
“We thought it would be a good project to help folks take care of their pets,” Kurtenbach said. “That (also) frees up some income for them to be able to provide for their basic needs.”
The pilot program was carried out under the auspices of United Way’s “Ride United: Last Mile Delivery” through a partnership with DoorDash to deliver food and essential items from local food banks and food pantries to senior citizens, low-income families and the homebound. DoorDash participated through its Nonprofit and Government Delivery Partnerships arm.
Since April 2020, the combined effort has made more than 300,000 deliveries and reached over 37,000 households nationwide.
PetSmart charities provided the funding for the pilot program.
“At PetSmart Charities, we believe that helping pets in need means being there for the people who love them,” said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities, in a press release from United Way. “That’s why we’re committed to partnering with organizations who provide pet food and supplies alongside other basic resources to support the family.”
Locally, United Way staff in Yankton worked with representatives of The Center and Heartland Humane Society to identify pet owners in the area who needed assistance with pet supplies.
“Both The Center and our Heartland Humane Society have pet food pantries, so, they collected names and we put them in a database.,” Kurtenbach said. “Then we provided the Helpline Center (211) with the information.”
Helpline Center purchased the food through Tractor Supply Company (TSC), a local vendor, who delivered it to The Center, Kurtenbach said.
“We had a distribution day where the ‘door dashers’ came to The Center and delivered the dog and cat food to the people that signed up,” he said. “The ‘door dashers’ were great. They picked up the food and it was really a pretty seamless thing to distribute it.”
Kriss Thury, executive director of The Center, helped organize the distribution and shared a few comments from recipients with the Press & Dakotan.
“Joyce Peterson said, ‘It was a very welcomed product, especially before the cold weather and holidays,’” Thury told the Press & Dakotan. “Judy Brock said, ‘Thank you to all involved. I mixed it with my regular cat food and the cats love it.’”
Kurtenback added, “We’re always trying to help folks that are in need, and, you know, pets are part of the family.”
