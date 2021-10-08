100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 9, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 9, 1946
• The first official meeting of the city’s newly created park board was held at the city hall last night. The board heard a report from Alfred Johnson, superintendent of the street department, who said that the city is short five park benches and one picnic table which have been carried off, and he asked the board to request the return of these items by persons knowing their whereabouts.
• Albert Nielsen of the State Motor Patrol has taken the position of patrolman for this area and is located in Lake Andes. Increased traffic because of the many motor vehicles operating in connection with the Fort Randall Dam makes it require the supervision of a patrolman.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 9, 1971
• Mary O’Came, a Yankton College senior from Medford, N.Y., was crowned the college’s 52nd Miss Pioneer Homecoming Queen Friday night at campus ceremonies. The 21-year-old Miss O’Came is a cheerleader and is majoring in history and physical education.
• Mayor Wesley Novotny issued a statement Friday expressing pleasure at the news of the $747,500 grant for water system improvements from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 9, 1996
• Yankton County lost a long-time supporter Tuesday. Commissioner Ben M. Van Osdel died at his home at 2 a.m., after a long time battle with cancer. A lifelong farmer in the Gayville area, Van Osdel was more than busy in government, his church and other organizations. He dedicated his life to serving others.
• Large-scale hog farming promises to be a major issue in the upcoming legislative session, but counties will still be left with grass roots control, according to the three District 18 lawmakers.
