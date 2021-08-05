Supreme Court Orders Resentencing In Manslaughter Case

PIERRE — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ordered a Yankton man be resentenced for manslaughter.
Jameson Mitchell pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Lucas Smith outside a Yankton bar in April of 2019. The two had fought inside the bar and then were ejected through different doors. The 22-year-old Mitchell retrieved a handgun from his apartment and returned to the alley outside the bar. Mitchell argued the gun was for his protection.
Surveillance video showed Smith charging at Mitchell, shouting for Mitchell to shoot him.
In an agreement with prosecutors Mitchell pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering sentenced Mitchell to 124 years in prison, more than twice the amount of time the state recommended.
In writing for the court in its decision released Thursday, Justice Mark Salter said the circuit court "effectively treated Mitchell as solely responsible for Smith's killing without considering Smith's own criminal conduct."
Salter noted that the shooting was a "gravely serious offense" and that the justices understood the circuit court's inclination to impose a stern sentence.
"However, in order to accurately assess the nature of Mitchell's conduct, the court must consider the fact that he was reacting to a threat posed by Smith's own assaultive conduct," the justice wrote.
The Supreme Court vacated the sentence and sent the case back to the lower court for sentencing.
On April 6, 2019, the Yankton Police Department was called to the downtown area for a report of a male with a gunshot wound. According to court documents, there had been an altercation inside Mojo’s between Mitchell, Smith and Jamie White, a woman, whose connection to the incident was not mentioned in the court documents.
Police said that surveillance video of the altercation showed Mitchell approach Smith in the game room at Mojo’s and, soon after, appeared to push him. Lucas pushed back and a fight ensued. The three were removed from the premises where the argument continued and was broken up again.
According to a witness, Smith and Mitchell came into contact one last time in a nearby alley where Lucas was shot by an armed Mitchell who was walking down the alley pointing the gun in front of him.
Mitchell was arrested that night for aggravated assault and murder in the first degree.
