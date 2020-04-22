South Dakotans are being asked to get May off to a shining start.
In a show of solidarity in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Let It Shine South Dakota is organizing an event in which residents across the state are being asked to acknowledge everyone who is facing the pandemic head-on.
Shannon Steffke, a volunteer with Let It Shine South Dakota, told the Press & Dakotan that the idea grew out of a Sioux Falls event in late March which saw the city’s residents using a host of creative ways to light up the night.
“Some of the things we saw in Sioux Falls were people getting their Christmas lights back out and writing messages in their lawn,” Steffke said. “We had luminaires lighting people’s driveways. People have put spotlights on their homes. We’ve seen people take their cars to parking lots and gather in a circle and turn their headlights on or form the shape of a heart with their headlights.”
She said the statewide event — scheduled for Friday, May 1, at 9:30-10 p.m. local time — will be a chance to bring light to a dark situation.
“We are asking individuals, families, communities and businesses to light up the night to let their hope shine out in a time that is really uncertain and rather dark,” she said. “The idea is to show our appreciation for health care workers, to show our support for people who may be sick from COVID-19 and also show our support for essential workers who are still out there day-in, day-out, doing what it takes so that we have food on our tables, healthy families and even our teachers who are now teaching online, moms and dads who are now working from home and trying to homeschool their kids — just a way to lift up anyone and everyone who’s been impacted by this in some way.”
Steffke there’s a number of ways people can participate throughout the state, and they don’t need to be elaborate.
“It could be as simple as standing at the end of your driveway with some flashlights,” she said. “It could be as simple as ‘Main Street, U.S.A.’ turning on the lights in their businesses that night.”
She said the event will also be raising awareness of the South Dakota Community Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund.
Among those planning on getting into the shining spirit locally is the Yankton School District (YSD).
YSD Activities Director Ryan Mors told the Press & Dakotan Wednesday that the district wanted to do its part as well.
“Obviously, there isn’t anyone who isn’t affected by (the pandemic) in some way, shape or form,” Mors said. “We want to do our part to try and help recognize the situation.”
During the Let It Shine event, YSD will turn on the lights at Crane-Youngworth Field, Williams Field and the Yankton High School tennis courts.
“That’s our way where hopefully we can show a little support, too,” Mors said. “Hopefully the rest of the community gets behind it and turns on their lights on the front of their house, on their porch, above their garage and light up as much of Yankton as possible with the rest of the state of South Dakota that night.”
Steffke said the statewide event is going to be well-documented.
“We will have helicopters, airplanes, drones and on-the-ground photographers in communities across the state capturing images of this event,” she said. “We’ll be putting together a video to the song ‘Let It Shine.’ Use of the song is being donated by Kory & the Fireflies.”
She added that it’s still important to maintain social distancing measures during the event.
“We are not encouraging people to break down any social distancing,” she said. “We understand you could do a lot of fun things as a neighborhood, but this is not something where we’re encouraging people to get together in big groups.”
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/shiningraysofhopeandhealing/
