Person Cited For Breaking Yankton Co. Burn Ban

A person has been cited for defying Yankton County’s burn ban only two days after it was imposed by the County Commission.
Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl told the Press & Dakotan that he was notified of a controlled burn at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in a field north of the Jamesville Colony off of 292nd St. between 436th Avenue and 437th Avenue.
The smoke reached Yankton Thursday morning, creating hazy conditions with a smoky aroma in the air.
Rothschadl said a farmhand from the Maxwell Colony was cited for burning during a burn ban.
“He said he was unaware of the burn ban,” Rothschadl said. “He didn’t call in the controlled burn in the first place. … We told them to put the fire out or the fire department was going to respond and put it out, so they put it out.”
He added that this was the first reported violation of the newly imposed ban.
In March, Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that failure to adhere to burn bans can include punitive measures.
“According to Ordinance 17, any time the fire danger gets above the High category or a (County) Commission action for a burn ban, either one, (anyone still burning in the county) could be charged with failure to follow Ordinance 17,” he said.
Punishment could include up to a $10,000 fine and up to five years in prison.
