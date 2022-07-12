The Yankton Area Ice Association (YAIA) has announced a new fundraising campaign. An anonymous donor has pledged to match any funds raised between now and Oct. 1 up to $100,000.
YAIA has currently raised $135,310 with a goal of reaching $350,000 to be used for updating equipment. A new compressor has been ordered and is scheduled to arrive in mid-August. Also, options are being looked into for the Zamboni.
Donations can be made at YAIA’s website https://www.yanktonice.org/needamiracle. Donation checks can also be mailed to PO Box 235, Yankton, SD 57078. Information is also available on YAIA’s Facebook page.
The fundraising committee is also working on several other opportunities, so watch for upcoming fundraisers.
