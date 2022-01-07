The Yankton School Board is expected to review its Anti-Bullying/Harassment Policy during its Monday meeting.
Also Monday, Yankton Middle School Principal Heather Olson will give a report on activities at the middle school, and Lincoln Elementary School Principal Tony Beste will tell the school board about a donation made by Lincoln’s third graders and Christmas Dress-up Days at Lincoln.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. in the Yankton High School Theatre, located at 1801 Summit St. The meeting is open to the public. Social distancing and mask wearing are recommended.
To view the meeting via livestream, visit the Yankton School District website, click School Board and Livestream School Board Meeting.
