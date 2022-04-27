COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —– The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) is proud to announce that Coach Rozy Performance — Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton have had 29 athletes, from Beresford, Irene-Wakonda, Gayville-Volin, Yankton Schools and 3 athletes from the Mount Marty University Football team be selected as 2022 All-American Athlete Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year Award recipients.
This award recognizes:
———
MOUNT MARTY UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL:
• 2x honoree Evaristo “Kiko” Nunez (JR) — Offensive Player
• Jonte “Drew” Pendleton (SO) — Defensive Player
• Johnathan Cardoza-Chicas (FR) — Special Teams Player
———
BERESFORD HIGH SCHOOL
• Josh Lawrence (SR) — Football
• Savannah Beeson (JR) — Girls Basketball
• Ashton Tjaden (SR) — Boys Basketball
• Isabel Delay (SR) — Girls Track
• Carter Sveeggen (SR) — Boys Track
• Rachel Zanter (JR) — Volleyball
• Aaron Larson (SR) — Wrestling
• Juliann Seeley (SR) — Girls Golf
———
IRENE-WAKONDA
• Dawson Johnke (SR) — Football
• Katie Knoll (SR) — Volleyball
• Miles Pollman (SR) — Boys Basketball
———
GAYVILLE-VOLIN
• 3x honoree Andrew Gustad (SR) — Track: Field Events
• 3x honoree Kyle Hirsch (SR) — Football
• 3x honoree Molly Larsen (SR) — Volleyball
• 3x honoree Spencer Karstens (FR— Boys Basketball
• Nate Quatier (SR) — Track: Running
• Taylor Hoxeng (8th) — Girls Basketball
———
YANKTON
• 2x honoree Abbigail Schmidt (SR) — Girls Soccer
• 2x honoree Zach Fedde (SR) — Boys Cross-Country
• 2x honoree Ellie Karolevitz (SR) — Girls Basketball
• Cody Oswald (JR) — Boys Track
• Annika Gordon (SR) — Girls Track
• Dylan Prouty (SR) — Boys Basketball
• Trevor Paulsen (JR) — Football
• Maggie Schaefer (SR) — Girls Tennis
• Molly Savey (SR) — Volleyball
The athletes were awarded this honor for their athletic accomplishments and each athletes dedication, improvement and hard work in the strength and conditioning yearlong programs they take part in.
Nominated by Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen Coach Kyle McKelvey of Coach Rozy Performance — Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton, Coach Rozy had this to say about this year’s recipients, “This is the largest number of NSCA All-Americans’s we’ve ever had selected (the previous number of 15 athlete selected from 2021 had been the most ever awarded). We’re so proud of all the athletes that take part in our programs. To me, every athlete that works with us is an All-American. These few selected by the NSCA shows the determination to improve in athletics while maintaining academic prominence is, to me, a great model for all student-athletes at all the schools we work toward.”
“We are proud to have Coach Rozy Performance, Coach Roozen and his amazing staff join the NSCA in its mission to safely improve athletic performance,” says Eric McMahon, NSCA’s Coaching and Sport Science Program Manager, “Supporting our student-athletes like those selected from the Coach Rozy and AVERA Sports Yankton Performance program guarantees a stronger future for the NSCA.”
Congratulations to each athlete from Beresford, Irene-Wakonda, Gayville-Volin, Yankton and Mount Marty University. For an updated list of the All-American Athletes of the Year award, visit www.nsca.com/All-American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.