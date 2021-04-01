South Dakota recorded 231 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, including one in Turner County, in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
The Turner County death was its 54th overall and first since Feb. 20.
The state’s three new deaths raised the toll to 1,938.
Yankton County recorded eight new cases Thursday and 12 new recoveries to lower the number of active cases to 75. The county has reported 49 new positive tests in the last seven days.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+2), Douglas (+2), Hutchinson (+6) and Union (+8) counties in South Dakota and Knox County (+2) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported 10 active cases (all students), down two from Wednesday. The number in quarantine/isolation stood at 21 (-2), including four on campus (+1).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University recorded three active cases (2 students, 1 staff), which was unchanged from Tuesday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 299 new infections and one new death, raising the state’s death toll to 2,181.
The state also reported 24,863 new vaccinations Thursday, the biggest one-day vaccination total to date.
