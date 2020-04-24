City Mulls Next Step In Pandemic Response

The COVID-19 pandemic once again looms over the City of Yankton as city leadership faces a decision on its emergency ordinance.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has yet to manifest itself in the city’s revenues — at least on paper.
During its regular 7 p.m. meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is set to discuss amending emergency ordinance 1033 which has placed a number of restrictions on local businesses and capped public gatherings of people at 10.
Unchanged, the amendment is set to expire midnight May 1.
During a media preview Friday, Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson said options include doing nothing, extending the ordinance through June 8 at the latest or issuing an extension with potential relaxation of some of the business restrictions.
City officials are largely waiting on the Board of Health’s Monday meeting for a recommendation on how to proceed based on the most up-to-date information.
Johnson said he is torn on the issue.
“They’re telling us the wave is in front of us and we haven’t really experienced the wave yet, so is now the time to throw caution to the wind, take a chance and see what happens?” Johnson said. “The other side of that equation is people have had their businesses forcibly shut down for just over a month now … That’s creating a lot of anxiety and stress for them and that weighs heavily on the commission as well. How do you weigh the public health interest with the economic interest? That’s where I’m struggling. From day to day, I oscillate between, ‘The ordinance should stay the way it is,’ or, ‘Maybe there’s some areas where we can ease it up.’”
However, he’s still adamantly in favor of keeping the restriction on group size in place.
“We’re not in a position where we can allow people to meet in groups of more than 10 people yet,” he said. “The risk of that is too high.”
Additionally, the board will consider a sidewalk café license and permits regarding parking and alcohol consumption at Ribfest.
Monday’s regular meeting will be preceded by a work session at 6 p.m. which will include discussion of ordinance 1033 and a presentation from Avera Sacred Heart Hospital CEO Doug Ekeren regarding the pandemic in Yankton.
During Friday’s preview meeting, City Manager Amy Leon said that March had been — revenue-wise — a positive month.
The city saw a rise of 8.62% over the same month last year. The March sales tax numbers track sales between mid-March and mid-April.
Overall, the city is up 8.24% over the first three months of the year versus the same time period last year.
Leon said that officials are happy to see revenues up, but acknowledge there’s a reality behind such a strong month.
“We think that has a lot to do with people preparing (for COVID-19) or staying home more,” she said. “I would expect that our April numbers are going to look a whole lot different, but it helps to have the first three months of the year really strong. I would expect that to change here in the next three months, but so far, that’s a really good report.”
Largely citing the uncertainty with the farm economy, flat growth was projected for 2020 during last year’s budget sessions.
Leon said the pandemic is still going to mean some major shifts for the 2020 budget, even with the positive start to the year.
“We’re still planning contingency budgets,” she said. “We’re still looking at the fact that ‘business as usual’ is going to be very different going ahead.”
The last time the city switched to a contingency budget was 2017 when a 5% contingency budget was implemented after early returns indicated a down year ahead.
Through the first three months of reporting, much of the rest of the state is off to a strong start in 2020.
Among the Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, Yankton is only second to Spearfish (10.7%) for the best start to the year. Only Watertown (-0.42%) and Brookings (-0.79%) have recorded negative cumulative growth so far.
Both of Monday’s meetings will be fully digital and broadcast live on the City of Yankton’s YouTube page. Public comments can be submitted in the comment section of the live video, to commission@cityofyankton.org or by calling (605) 668-5251.
