Are you looking for a way to provide a gourmet dining experience for your neighborhood birds? Construct your own bird feeder to elevate your local birds’ meals.
This month the Yankton Community Library will host Adult Craft Night on Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. Crafters are welcome to decorate their bird feeders at the library or take their completed project home to decorate. (Teens who are 14 or older are welcome to register for the craft with a registered adult.) Crafting supplies for this project are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring a small hammer or a tack hammer if they have one. Bird seed is not provided.
