100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 14, 1923
• There were 200 swimmers in the Jim River at Cedar Bluff at the first evening playground party under the supervision of Director O. F. Gennrich last evening. The next party will be Monday, with another Tuesday, at Cedar Bluff, all youngsters reporting at the Garfield Park playground if they wish to go and car owners who can help in transportation reporting that, and the evenings of the week or month they can go, to the secretary’s office at the high school—472-R. The start Monday and Tuesday will be from the Carnegie Library at 6:30 sharp.
• Yankton’s paving program this year has given the city real distinction throughout the northwest, and will unquestionably make it one of the best paved cities of its size in the country, according to Tom Cline, general supervisor of the Vibrolithic Company, of Des Moines, Ia., which controls the process being used in laying Yankton’s pavement. Proof of this distinction is seen in the fact that Mr. Cline, with his family, has taken up residence in Yankton and will make this his headquarters for a territory comprising five states, North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 14, 1948
• Graveside services were held Tuesday morning for Private Gilbert G. Becker, whose body was returned to St. Helena, Neb., Saturday afternoon from the South Pacific. The military rites were held in St. Mary’s cemetery by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post of Hartington, Neb., under the command of Arthur Noecker. Pvt. Becker, the son of Joseph Becker of St. Helena and a member of the 32nd infantry division, lost his life December 31, 1942, in the Buna campaign at New Guinea. The remains were sent here from the American graves registration distribution center at Kansas City, Mo.
• Jerome H. “Dizzy” Dean, one of baseball’s never-to-be-forgotten stars and one of the most beloved characters ever produced by America’s national pastime, is coming to Yankton tomorrow, and baseball fans, young and old, will have ample opportunity to see Ole Diz in action and to meet him during the course of Yankton’s big Dizzy Dean Day program.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 14, 1973
• A lot of people have problems, but Greg Adamson of Yankton has one of the most unusual. How do you get a horse out of a basement? Greg’s horse, Pal, wandered into an abandoned house on the farm where he is pastured. The old floor above the basement collapsed under the horse’s weight, and before Pal knew what was happening he was in the basement. Several attempts have been made to lead the uninjured horse up the basement steps, without much success. Sunday the Adamsons plan to make a final, hopefully successful, attempt to get Pal out of his basement residence.
• Yankton Savings and Loan added two more wins this week to remain the only undefeated team in Sertoma Little League baseball and stay two games ahead of Wudel. Wednesday the Savings and Loan team received quite a scare from third place Smith Insurance, but recovered in time to win 5-4.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 14, 1998
• For Wilmer Frohreich, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye on his Yankton County farm. Frohreich, 65, says his corn stands eight foot tall — something he hasn’t seen since he started farming north of Yankton in 1956. He and his wife, Lila, farm 600 acres with pasture.
• Yankton High School Principal David Bitter presented a brand new technology curriculum to the Yankton School Board at its regular meeting Monday. The five objectives of the curriculum include the areas of basic operations and terminology of a computer; understanding the ethical use and societal impacts of technology; using application programs; enhancing communication and presentation skills and analyzing data through databases and spreadsheets.
