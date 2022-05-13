Due to the widespread storm damage that occurred in Yankton County on Thursday, May 12, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management is asking people who received damage to properties to report those to the 211 Helpline.
When you call the 211 helpline, also let them know if you need any assistance cleaning up your debris.
