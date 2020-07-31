Cornerstones Career Learning Center is offering free, online U.S. citizenship classes beginning Sunday, Aug. 2, and continuing until Sept. 30. The class will meet online Sundays from 1-3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m.
Class participants will learn N-400 vocabulary, Interview Skills, U.S. History and Civics. Student must read, write and speak English and have a permanent resident card (green card). Weekly homework will be assigned.
For more information or to register, contact Debi Skokan at (605) 550-0411. Cimpl’s, LLC is sponsoring the class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.