The following permits were issued during May 2022 by the City of Yankton:

Kirby Hofer Construction Inc, 2616 Woodbine; Single family home, new; $323,256.40

Michael E. Schurrer, 705 Riverside Dr.; Roofing; $30,000

Dawn A. Nelson, 406 W 6th St.; Single family home addition; $2500

Sherri L. Hamilton, 106 James Pl.; Roofing, add pitch and siding repair; $8000

City of Yankton, 610 Summit; Moving

Curtis A. Brooks, 1400 Maple St.; Single family home, alteration, repair; $2560

Hannah Michaela Schaeffer, 1718 Cedar St.; Roofing, $3000

The Clark of Yankton Inc., 802 W City Limits Rd.; Commercial, alteration/repair siding and windows; $450,000

St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1501 St. Benedict Dr.; Single family home, alteration, repair; $64,000

Robert Ken Stucky, 713 Douglas Ave.; Roofing, $4000

Phalen Wright, 401 E 10th St.; Egress Window; $2500

Hacecky Rentals LLC, 201 Broadway Ave.; Commercial, new; $280,000

Jared Seiler, 1227 Pasque Cir.; Roofing; $8928

Jay Van Sickle, 1200 West St.; Roofing; $12,870

Neil Leitru, 702 E 18th St.; Roofing; $4300

Larry L. Weisser, 902 Maple St.; Roofing; $7200

Randy A Tramp, 318 E 6th St.; Roofing; $2350

Martha Pollard, 1408 Bridgeview Cir.; Roofing; $10,000

David G. Leyden, 2305 Walnut St.; Single family home, alteration, repair; $2500

Richard Schwartz, 1014 W 10th St.; Roofing; $5040

Legacy Schaefer, 1014 E 11th St.; Roofing; $10,000

Ronald V Galvan, Sr, 300 Pearl St.; Roofing; $1950

Brian R. Carda, 2804 Lakeview Dr.; Roofing; $11,785

Jason Heron, 505 Pine St.; Roofing; $51,900

Donald Oswald, 643 Augusta Cir.; Roofing; $6900

Jeannine Economy, 2013 Ross St.; Single family home, alteration, repair; $5500

Lester Mueller, 1010 W 10th St.; Single family home, accessory structure; $25,000

Yankton Real Estate, 408 Burleigh St.; Demolition

Anderson Realty, 122 W 3rd St.; Commercial alteration, repair façade; $70,500

Bradley L. Schrempp, 1901 W City Limits Rd.; Extra Territorial Jurisdiction; $200,000

Andrew Delano Bos, Jr., 512 Broadway Ave.; Roofing; $8000

Drotzman & Portillo LLC., 304 W 3rd St.; Commercial, alteration repair; $26,000

Jerred Thomas Hysell, 615 E 18th St.; Single family home, addition; $70,000

Fox & Youngberg PC, 216 W 3rd St.; Commercial, alteration/repair; $30,000

Shawn M. Brock, 309 Linn St.; Partial re-roof; $5000

Total fees: $3,933.00

———

May 2022 Total Valuation: $1,745,539.40

May 2021 Total Valuation: $2,015,417.66

2022 to Date Valuation: $8,858,991.10

2021 to Date Valuation: $11,190,456.54

