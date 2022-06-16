The following permits were issued during May 2022 by the City of Yankton:
Kirby Hofer Construction Inc, 2616 Woodbine; Single family home, new; $323,256.40
Michael E. Schurrer, 705 Riverside Dr.; Roofing; $30,000
Dawn A. Nelson, 406 W 6th St.; Single family home addition; $2500
Sherri L. Hamilton, 106 James Pl.; Roofing, add pitch and siding repair; $8000
City of Yankton, 610 Summit; Moving
Curtis A. Brooks, 1400 Maple St.; Single family home, alteration, repair; $2560
Hannah Michaela Schaeffer, 1718 Cedar St.; Roofing, $3000
The Clark of Yankton Inc., 802 W City Limits Rd.; Commercial, alteration/repair siding and windows; $450,000
St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1501 St. Benedict Dr.; Single family home, alteration, repair; $64,000
Robert Ken Stucky, 713 Douglas Ave.; Roofing, $4000
Phalen Wright, 401 E 10th St.; Egress Window; $2500
Hacecky Rentals LLC, 201 Broadway Ave.; Commercial, new; $280,000
Jared Seiler, 1227 Pasque Cir.; Roofing; $8928
Jay Van Sickle, 1200 West St.; Roofing; $12,870
Neil Leitru, 702 E 18th St.; Roofing; $4300
Larry L. Weisser, 902 Maple St.; Roofing; $7200
Randy A Tramp, 318 E 6th St.; Roofing; $2350
Martha Pollard, 1408 Bridgeview Cir.; Roofing; $10,000
David G. Leyden, 2305 Walnut St.; Single family home, alteration, repair; $2500
Richard Schwartz, 1014 W 10th St.; Roofing; $5040
Legacy Schaefer, 1014 E 11th St.; Roofing; $10,000
Ronald V Galvan, Sr, 300 Pearl St.; Roofing; $1950
Brian R. Carda, 2804 Lakeview Dr.; Roofing; $11,785
Jason Heron, 505 Pine St.; Roofing; $51,900
Donald Oswald, 643 Augusta Cir.; Roofing; $6900
Jeannine Economy, 2013 Ross St.; Single family home, alteration, repair; $5500
Lester Mueller, 1010 W 10th St.; Single family home, accessory structure; $25,000
Yankton Real Estate, 408 Burleigh St.; Demolition
Anderson Realty, 122 W 3rd St.; Commercial alteration, repair façade; $70,500
Bradley L. Schrempp, 1901 W City Limits Rd.; Extra Territorial Jurisdiction; $200,000
Andrew Delano Bos, Jr., 512 Broadway Ave.; Roofing; $8000
Drotzman & Portillo LLC., 304 W 3rd St.; Commercial, alteration repair; $26,000
Jerred Thomas Hysell, 615 E 18th St.; Single family home, addition; $70,000
Fox & Youngberg PC, 216 W 3rd St.; Commercial, alteration/repair; $30,000
Shawn M. Brock, 309 Linn St.; Partial re-roof; $5000
Total fees: $3,933.00
———
May 2022 Total Valuation: $1,745,539.40
May 2021 Total Valuation: $2,015,417.66
2022 to Date Valuation: $8,858,991.10
2021 to Date Valuation: $11,190,456.54
