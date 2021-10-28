Yankton River Events Slated To Return In 2022

After an absence of two — and even three — years, a trio of Missouri River events is returning with fun and learning.
The Missouri River Watershed School Festival is scheduled for May 5, while the Missouri River Cleanup is scheduled for May 7, both based at Riverside Park in Yankton.
The following month, the Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival/Homestead Day event is scheduled for June 11 at the respective Training Dike and Pierson Ranch. The two events are held at the same time in nearby locations, allowing ease in taking in both.
Meeting this week, the planning committee chose to bring back all three events that have run for nearly 20 years.
“The group decided to move ahead with holding the 2022 events,” said Paul Lepisto with the Izaak Walton League of America.
Because of the pandemic, the school festival and Lake Yankton events were last held in 2019. The river cleanup was last held in 2018 because of high river levels the following year followed by the pandemic.
The planning committee members decided 2022 will present a much different situation than 2020 and 2021, Lepisto said.
“The pandemic was just starting in the spring of 2020, and last spring the vaccines were just being rolled out. Not enough people were vaccinated by last spring to safely hold the event,” he said. “We hope, by next spring, we will be at a high vaccinated rate for adults and students and the events can go on as scheduled.”
National Park Service (NPS) Ranger Dugan Smith firmly believes the time has come for returning the events.
“A lot of people always ask me when we’re having the cleanup again or some of the other activities,” he said. “People really look forward to these events and have really missed them. It’s important for us to get out the word that we’re bringing them back.”
Smith doesn’t believe it will be difficult to restart the programs after their temporary absence.
“We may be a little rusty after two or three years, but we aren’t starting from scratch. We have been successful for 20 years, and we’re just reloading,” he said. “We have worked with wonderful volunteers and sponsors. We have a lot of people and things already in place, but we also have a lot of new staff in our (National Park Service) office.”
Besides the activities themselves, the Missouri River events provide a showcase for federal agencies and for South Dakota and Nebraska state agencies, Smith said. In addition, partners include tribes, schools, businesses, organizations and individuals.
In her role as a naturalist with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P), committee member Nancy Teachout has spearheaded Homestead Day planning. The upcoming event will include many of the past favorite activities with protocols for visitor safety, she said.
“We have emphasized very family-friendly, hands-on activities, and we’ll continue doing it,” she said. “We have things that people of all ages can enjoy.”
The Homestead Day activities include cooking demonstrations, musical entertainment, and even simulated chances to try Wild West roping or sitting on a sawhorse for a photo. The Lake Yankton activities will include demonstrations of many recreational pursuits.
Homestead Day wasn’t held last year because of the pandemic, but other GF&P events drew large crowds, Teachout said. As a result, she feels very upbeat about the return of the Lake Yankton and Homestead Day festivals.
“We found that people wanted to get outside, and we had much larger crowds than we ever had before,” she said. “We have seen some very large numbers of visitors, and we’re seeing a great deal of multi-generation families where grandparents are spending time with their children and grandchildren.”
The school festival looks to return with the same format, according to committee member Mary Robb. The festival initially drew 125 students but soon exploded in popularity to 540 students from across southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska.
“We have great programs, and the kids just love it,” Robb said. “Sacred Heart School in Yankton has been part of it since the beginning, and they always give it rave reviews. In recent years, we have drawn schools from 90 miles away because they enjoy it and have learned so much.”
The 2022 festival may undergo tweaks because of the pandemic, Robb said. Riverside Park offers an outdoor venue with plenty of space, but organizers may limit the number of schools and students, she said.
The schedule isn’t finalized, but the school festival plans to offer topics ranging from wildlife and environmental displays to historical and cultural presentations.
“We get asked every year about the fish tank, and we plan to have it again,” she said. “When we first started, one student challenged another to kiss a fish, and he did. Now, kissing the fish has become a tradition that kids look forward to.”
The committee is acting now to book presenters who are already filling up their schedule, Smith said. The festival provides a tremendous hands-on, in-person learning experience, he added.
In addition, Riverside Park provides an outstanding setting for the school festival, Smith said. Students and teachers not only learn about the river but do so right next to it, he added.
“It makes such a difference when you’re seeing and feeling something, like the fish,” he said. “It’s also important that kids experience the outdoors and be around others in a social setting.”
The river cleanup has taken tons of trash out of the Missouri River, but the upcoming effort could produce a haul unlike any seen before, Lepisto said. He noted the three years since the last cleanup, along with the dramatic changes in the river because of flooding followed by drought.
The record number of visitors during the pandemic has also likely produced a vast amount of litter, Lepisto said. The trash includes plastics and micro-plastics that get into the rivers and eventually the oceans, where they are ingested by fish and other wildlife, he added.
Barring any dramatic winter snowfall, the Missouri River is expected to remain quite low, Lepisto said.
“If the level stays low, you’re going to find exposed river banks and sandbars with things submerged for decades. We need to get the public involved with this (effort),” he said.
“We really depend on the hands and feet of our volunteers who come out of three hours on a Saturday morning and give of their time and effort to clean up the river.”
The talk of bringing back the events provides a major lift, Smith said.
“It feels great to plan for these things,” he said. “People really want to return to normal.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.