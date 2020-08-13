On Aug. 3-24, Yankton’s Contact Center will be helping families with children in need of a backpack for the coming school year.
Last year, 108 children in grades K-8 were provided a backpack.
Funding for this project is provided by local donations. This year, the Contact Center will be supplying the backpacks for grades PreK-8.
The office is located in the County Government Center lower level. Families must have an active SNAP card to be eligible.
Any donations to this project would be appreciated and can be sent to the Contact Center, 321 West 3rd Street, Suite B02, Yankton, SD 57078.
Those needing help with school supplies can call ROCS – Rural Office of Community Services at 605-384-3883.
Deadline to pick up a backpack is Monday, Aug. 24.
