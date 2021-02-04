South Dakota reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Wednesday posted 21 new deaths, including one in Knox County, its 10th overall.
South Dakota’s death toll rose to 1,788. No new deaths were reported in area South Dakota counties.
The state also recorded 174 new cases Thursday, with the number of active cases falling to 2,517. The number currently hospitalized dropped to 126.
Locally, Yankton County saw one new infection and six new recoveries to lower its active case count to 46, the first time it’s been below 50 since Sept. 11.
The increase in cases among area counties was as follows: Bon Homme (0 change), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Douglas (+2), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+2), Union (+4), Dixon (+4), Cedar (+1) and Knox (0 change).
The University of South Dakota on Thursday reported six active cases (5 students, 1 staff), down one from Wednesday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose by one to 17, with one on campus (0 change).
Mount Marty University late Wednesday again reported no active cases on campus.
Here are other South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 108,813 (+174: 126 confirmed, 48 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,517 (-35);
• Recoveries — 104,508 (+203);
• Hospitalizations — 6,334 ever hospitalized (+13); 126 currently hospitalized (-7);
• Testing — 3,137 new tests processed; 1,037 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 109,686 total vaccinations; 76,454 individuals vaccinated.
In Nebraska, the 21 new deaths raised the state toll to 1,952.
The DHHS late Wednesday also reported 507 new COVID infections.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 192,549 (+507);
• Recoveries — 138,647 (+963);
• Hospitalizations — 5,852 ever hospitalized (+18); 278 currently hospitalized (-27).
• Testing — 13,347 new tests processed; 2,069 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 207,111 (+9,027).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.