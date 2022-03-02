South Dakota recorded six new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Union County, in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health.
The new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 2,814.
For Union County, it was its 50th COVID fatality overall and first since Feb. 1.
South Dakota posted 78 new infections Wednesday, with active cases falling to 4,166 (-253).
Yankton County saw one new case and five new recoveries, with active cases dropping to 89.
Also of note Wednesday, South Dakota’s seven-day test-positivity rate fell to 9.6% (-.8%), the first time it’s been under 10% since Aug. 13.
Other COVID statistics included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 148 (+1); new hospitalizations: 1;
• New Area Hospitalizations — none;
• New Area S.D. Cases — Charles Mix County, +2; Turner County, +1; Union County, +2; Yankton County, +1;
• USD Update — Active cases 1 (student), -1 from Tuesday; quarantine/isolation: 1 (-1), none on campus (0 achange).
