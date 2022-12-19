Yankton City, County Experiencing 911 Issues

Yankton is currently having issues with its 911 emergency telephone service.
An email from the City of Yankton issued early Monday night noted: “We are aware there is an interruption in service for the City of Yankton and the County of Yankton that may be prohibiting phone calls from reaching 911. If you have an emergency and are unable to reach emergency services via 911, please dial our routine line at 605-668-5210. We will notify the as soon as the issue has been resolved.”
