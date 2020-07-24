The Yankton School Board will hold a special school board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, in the Yankton High School Theatre, located at 1801 Summit Street.
The board is scheduled to consider the official start date for the school year and make a decision on the wearing of face masks.
The public is welcome to attend. Social distancing in the theatre and wearing masks are strongly encouraged.
The school board agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/sd/ysd/Board.nsf/Public.
To view the meeting via live stream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board.
