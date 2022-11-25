City Officials Announce Measures To Address Potential Leak At Duck Pond

After monitoring the newly updated duck pond at Yankton’s Westside Park, engineers contracted by the city have notified officials of a possible leak.
Stockwell Engineers believe the pond is leaking through the clay liner on the north end of the pond and through the retaining walls around the island and viewing deck, City Manager Amy Leon said Wednesday.
“We had a constructive meeting with Stockwell Engineers today regarding the leaking of Westside Park Pond,” Leon said in a media briefing. “I will be providing an update to (the media) and the public during my city manager’s report on Monday.”
Leon added that the city and its contractors have a plan in place to proceed in addressing the situation, which she wanted to share before Monday’s meeting.
“The leaking on the north end is likely due to compaction issues with the clay liner installation and was determined by a failed permeability test,” she said. “Stockwell will be working with GOETEK and the general contractor regarding this item. The contractor is hoping to remedy this with the material already onsite. More testing will need to be done to determine if that is possible.
If not, more material may be needed, which would require a contract change order, Leon said.
“The issues around the viewing deck and island will be fixed with a change in the design of the area adjacent to the walls,” she said. “Additional clay liner as well as fabric will be installed against the walls up to the high-water level. The additional clay liner will significantly reduce the scale of the drop-off from the island edge.”
The new clay will be one foot down from the edge of the wall on the lower side of the island and three feet down from the wall on the higher side of the island, with a zero-depth entry effect going into the pond water, Leon said, adding that Stockwell will be responsible for the cost of that portion of the repair.
“Stockwell and the contractor anticipate this work will begin next week and continue while weather holds,” she said. “While the bridge will not need to be removed, the water will need to be pumped back out to be able to do the work.”
Frozen ground or bad weather will likely result in postponement of the repairs until spring.
“Contracts remain open and active until we as the owner are satisfied with the project and its performance,” Leon said.
Meanwhile, there have been reports on social media this week of axolotls, an endangered species of aquatic salamanders from Mexico, being dumped in the pond.
Leon told the Press & Dakotan that she had not heard those reports.
“But we have to drain the lake to fix it, so they can’t stay there,” she said. “I will tell the engineers to have people on the lookout for the axolotls.”
Leon added that she hopes to have more information at Monday’s City Commission meeting.
