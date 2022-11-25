City Officials Announce Measures To Address Potential Leak At Duck Pond
The newly renovated duck pond at Yankton’s Westside Park was running low Friday after city officials recently discovered a leak in the pond.  “The leaking on the north end is likely due to compaction issues with the clay liner installation and was determined by a failed permeability test,” City Manager Amy Leon said.

After monitoring the newly updated duck pond at Yankton’s Westside Park, engineers contracted by the city have notified officials of a possible leak.

Stockwell Engineers believe the pond is leaking through the clay liner on the north end of the pond and through the retaining walls around the island and viewing deck, City Manager Amy Leon said Wednesday.

