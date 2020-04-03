Yankton County Auditor Patty Hojem says elections are “more important than ever” in uncertain times, and her office is determined to prepare for the primary election in June while also developing safety measures for the public.
“We are closing our counter to the public, as the rest of the Yankton County Government offices are doing,” she said. “But we will stock some of the basic forms in the hallway along with a dropbox where forms can be deposited.”
She said the auditor’s office will be staffed daily to handle mail, answer the phone and continue other business.
Hojem said Yankton County voters may also register to vote and change or update their voter registration by going to the South Dakota Secretary of State website and click on the Elections & Voting tab. If you need assistance to navigate the site, call the local auditor’s office at 260-4400.
Voter registration forms can be downloaded from the Secretary of State website and mailed or dropped off. Registrations can also be done online.
Yankton’s municipal election will now be held in conjunction with the June primary in Yankton County.
“These are unprecedented times,” Hojem said. “We are working with state officials to determine the safest way to conduct an election during a pandemic. We will keep the public informed and we thank everyone for their understanding and patience. Together we’ll figure it out. Elections are a cornerstone of our democracy so we’ll do our best to make this as normal as possible while still keeping people safe.”
