• Kerri Grate, 45, Yankton, was arrested Friday for breach of conditions.
• Sarina Knox, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana (2 ounces or less).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
• Kerri Grate, 45, Yankton, was arrested Friday for breach of conditions.
• Sarina Knox, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana (2 ounces or less).
• Trevor Yeigh, 18, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold for court services.
• Jeffrey Foster, 51, Schofield, Wis., was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic) and driving under the influence (second).
• Jaime Alvarez, 28, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence (second).
• Theodore Thornton Sr., 52, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on two counts of simple assault.
• Loretta King, 47, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Ariel Diaz Rodriguez, 44, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
• Heather Bodden, 39, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a drug court hold for court services.
• Dwayne Waters Jr., 31, Yankton, was arrested Monday for aggravated domestic assault.
• Michael Torres, 32, Yankton, was arrested Monday for simple assault (domestic).
• A 17-year-old Mission male was arrested for driving under the influence and contempt.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.