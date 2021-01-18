POD Call? Volunteers Sought

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) is looking for volunteers to help beef up a unit which could be needed again in the near future.
In an email from the (YCOEM) last week, it was announced that the Yankton and Bon Homme County Point of Dispensing group is looking for people to help if the state calls upon it. According to the release, “Points of Dispensing (POD) are community locations at which state and local agencies dispense and administer medical countermeasures (MCMs) to the public. A POD is given instructions 24 hours in advance to be ready to dispense medical countermeasures over a 48-hour period when called on by the State of South Dakota Department of Health and South Dakota Office of Emergency Management.”
On Monday, Director of Emergency Management Paul Scherschligt told the Press & Dakotan that this POD dates back to another major health crisis.
“The POD system originated back in 2009 when the Swine Flu (H1N1) came through,” Scherschligt said. “They needed to have a way that they could do mass vaccinations across the country to give people vaccinations for different things.”
He said it was an extremely involved effort when the first Yankton/Bon Homme POD was deployed in Yankton.
“Back in 2009 when we did the H1N1 up at the high school, they had a whole bunch of people from the hospital, HSC, volunteers came in and set it up,” he said. “That way they were able to run (people) through in a day or two.”
While it seems like a logical conclusion that this is preparation for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as more people become eligible, Scherschligt said plans for coronavirus vaccine distribution don’t appear to include PODs at this time.
“The Department of Health is the one who activates (the POD), and right now we’ve been told there is no indication that they’ll be using a POD to do the COVID-19 stuff,” he said. “My understanding is it’s the big hospitals and Sanford, Monument and Avera dealing with that — at least the Category I stuff.”
Instead, he said the current call for volunteers centers around the need for more people to be ready within the short notice a POD would be given to activate.
“In the last few years, we’ve done some clinics and we’re short some people in the command staff area,” he said. “People have moved on, retired and things of that nature, and we’re just trying to find folks that maybe have experience with managing people, ICS (incident command systems) training to find a home for them and get them into a place where we can build the structure of this POD up. If we had to do a full-blown (POD) and we had 48 hours to do that, we’d need a couple hundred people to run it each day.”
Scherschligt said there are more than 300 people currently signed up for the Yankton/Bon Homme POD.
“It’s a numbers game, if you will,” he said. “The more we’ve got, the easier it is to assemble when we need to do something like this.”
For a major set-up, 400-500 people signed up would be ideal, he said.
People with a broad range of skill sets — including anyone with experience as a nurse, physician, pharmacist, EMT, first responder or in planning, security or accounting skills — are encouraged to sign up.
For more information and to sign up for a POD, visit https://volunteers.sd.gov/.
