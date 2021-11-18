SIOUX FALLS — Lifeline Children’s Services, a national Christian adoption agency, today announced the expansion of its foster care adoption services to South Dakota. The agency serves vulnerable children through private domestic adoption, foster care adoption and international adoption.
November is National Adoption Month, a time set aside to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children in foster care. Nationally, there are approximately 400,000 children in the foster care system, of which about 120,000 children are in need of adoptive families. In South Dakota, approximately 1,700 children are in the foster care system. Over the last few years, about 190 children have been adopted from foster care annually.
“At Lifeline Children’s Services, we are so excited to expand our foster care adoption services to South Dakota,” said Herbie Newell, President of Lifeline Children’s Services. “In our 40th year of ministry, it is a blessing to launch this work in new states that have an active faith community and also a need within their foster care system.”
“Beginning this month, South Dakota becomes the 16th state where Lifeline has an office that trains and processes families for adoption,” said Chuck Jespersen, State Director of Lifeline Children’s Services. “While many people think of infants when they hear about adoption, we need to recruit families throughout South Dakota to adopt sibling groups and older children, especially age six and up. These children are sometimes harder to find adoptive homes for.”
Adults who are interested are encouraged to attend an information session about the process of adoption; they can contact Chuck Jespersen and the new Lifeline office in Sioux Falls through their website: www.lifelinechild.org/south-dakota
Lifeline Children’s Services is the largest Evangelical Christian adoption agency in the United States, and their headquarters is located in Birmingham, Alabama. Lifeline facilitates international adoptions from 18 countries, and domestic adoption and foster care services in 16 states nationwide. In its 40 years of service, Lifeline has placed more than 4,300 children in adoptive homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.