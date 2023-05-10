Accident
Buy Now

An apparent high-speed chase ended in an accident on E. Highway 50 in Yankton Wednesday morning. The accident created a wide debris field. There is no official word about fatalities or injuries.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Two persons are dead and another one has sustained life-threatening injuries following a Wednesday morning high-speed pursuit and crash that closed SD Highway 50 east of Yankton for several hours.

Yankton County Sheriff Preston Crissey provided details in a press release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.