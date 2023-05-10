Two persons are dead and another one has sustained life-threatening injuries following a Wednesday morning high-speed pursuit and crash that closed SD Highway 50 east of Yankton for several hours.
Yankton County Sheriff Preston Crissey provided details in a press release.
At approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, Yankton Dispatch was notified by State Dispatch Radio that the South Dakota Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop on a red Chevy vehicle driving westbound on SD 50 in Clay County.
It was reported the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed exceeding over 100 miles per hour (mph) and driving erratically.
As the pursuit continued westbound on SD 50, the driver refused to pull over for the trooper. The Yankton County Sheriff's Office and Yankton Police Department staged vehicles and officers in place on East S.D. HWY 50 near the city limits of Yankton.
At that time, the red vehicle stuck a semi with an attached trailer. Authorities determined three individuals were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. Two persons were pronounced deceased at the scene, and one was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This investigation is being conducted by the Yankton County Sheriff's Office. The victims’ names are not being released at this time pending death notifications to family members.
Responding agencies to the accident: Yankton County Sheriff's Office, Yankton Police Department, Yankton Fire Department, Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Emergency Management, South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles said his firefighting crew responded to the accident around 10 a.m. Wednesday and was on scene for more than four hours.
“We just opened the area to traffic. We were there until 2:20 p.m.,” he said mid-afternoon.
Emergency vehicles were called to the accident, Nickles said.
“Emergency crews extricated one person, who was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital,” he said. “There was a large amount of diesel fuel on the highway, so the (Yankton Fire Department) took care of clean-up.”
Law enforcement took care of traffic control during the investigation and clean-up, Nickles said. The westbound traffic was diverted to Eastside Drive and then to Whiting Drive. The eastbound traffic was diverted down Bill Baggs Road and then down to Whiting Drive.
Authorities worked to keep people away from the accident scene and out of the work under way.
“It was very frustrating. There were a lot of people who took out their cameras and started taking videos of the scene. This was nothing that needed to be out there (on social media),” Nickles said.
“People need to think of the family (of victims) and others. If you’re out there, keep your phone in your pocket.”
The Press & Dakotan has sought information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, the Yankton County Sheriff and the Yankton Police Department.
This remains a developing story with more updates provided as they become available.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.