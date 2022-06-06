Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Robert Reid Jr., 31, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold and on a warrant for failure to comply.
• Jesse Uhl, 25, no address given, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Matthew Stahl, 37, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday for forgery (five counts), identity theft (five counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Desiree Red Willow, 43, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for aggravated eluding a law enforcement officer, grand theft (receiving stolen property, driving under the influence and driving without a license.
• Traci Tripp, 34, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jared Moser, 33, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for intentional damage to property ($1,000-$100,000)/first-degree vandalism and simple assault (domestic).
• Kenneth Ohrazda, 25, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Brenda Kaffebarger, 56, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Cruissa Williams, 32, Glenview, Wis., was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Brandon Harris, 32, Milwaukee, was arrested Sunday for interruption of communications (misdemeanor) and simple assault (domestic — two counts).
• Rayne Laroche, 30, Chamberlain, was booked Sunday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• James Brown III, 46, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Ryan Hunter, 36, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for eluding law enforcement (misdemeanor), lane driving and driving with a suspended license.
• Marlania Mentele, 39, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence, lane driving and open container in a motor vehicle.
• Emma Corbett, 50, Yankton, was arrested Monday for simple assault (domestic).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.