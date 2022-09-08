Hillcrest
The original structure that has served as the Hillcrest Golf & Country Club’s clubhouse since it opened in 1954 is being demolished in favor of a newly designed, larger structure that can comfortably accommodate members usage alongside larger events.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf Club has begun demolition of its clubhouse in preparation for a new, larger structure that planners hope will accommodate more people and larger events for many years to come.

The new building will comprise almost double the square footage of the old one, Warren Muller, Hillcrest’s golf course superintendent, told the Press & Dakotan.

