Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf Club has begun demolition of its clubhouse in preparation for a new, larger structure that planners hope will accommodate more people and larger events for many years to come.
The new building will comprise almost double the square footage of the old one, Warren Muller, Hillcrest’s golf course superintendent, told the Press & Dakotan.
“It will have more space for our members, and it will have more and better space for our outside events,” he said. “The demo is supposed to take about three weeks.”
Once demolition is complete, construction can begin on the new clubhouse, he said, adding that work should begin on the footings before the end of September.
The entire construction project is expected to wrap up by the end of next summer, Muller said.
Meanwhile, though the golf course will be open, everything except the pro shop — which has been relocated temporarily — will remain closed until the project is complete.
Also, the pool is expected to reopen as usual next summer, Muller said.
The Hillcrest Golf Club was established in 1953 and opened in 1954, according to its website.
“Part of the building was there in 1951,” Muller said. “When they bought the property, (the clubhouse) was (the) farmhouse that was already on the property. Then, over the course of many years — 70 of them — there were some additions and some add-ons.”
Recent plumbing issues in the basement would have required removing the entire basement floor, Muller said.
“When we started talking about repairing some of those things, it was more fiscally responsible to remove this clubhouse and start over,” he said. “With that came the desire to be able to host larger weddings, larger outside events and member needs all at the same time.”
The new structure has been designed to accommodate concurrent uses that were simply not possible with the old design, Muller said.
“There will be more space and better designed,” he said. “Flow of everything will be a lot better.”
