INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 07:02 a.m. Thursday of domestic violence at an unspecified location.
INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 09:18 a.m. Thursday of an assault at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report at 2:05 p.m. Thursday of the theft of a vehicle that had the keys in it on Summit Street.
• Police received a report at 3:58 p.m. Thursday of a fight on Summit Street.
• Police received a report at 6:08 p.m. Thursday of possible domestic violence on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report at 7:44 p.m. Thursday of a residential burglary by an unknown male on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 4:17 a.m. Friday of the theft of a vehicle that had the keys in it on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report at 8:50 a.m. Friday of a runaway juvenile female on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report at 9:04 a.m. Friday of a residential burglary in which a male attempted to break into a house and did not gain entry. Reporting person has video footage on Anna Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
