Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Patrick Lowe, 46, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• James Percel, 39, Yankton, was arrested Friday for failure to register as a sex offender.
• Amber Wanatee, 47, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold.
• Delwin Walter Jr., 32, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for theft by deception.
• Julieann Milk, 28, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Carl Blank, 74, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic).
• Sylenaid Alvarez-Basabe, 28, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Curtis Hall Jr., 29, Newcastle, Neb., was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Christopher Pokorney, 36, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold and a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Shawna Campbell, 26, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic).
• Travis Rouillard, 34, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for possession of a substance in Schedules I or II and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II.
• Rebecca Ferris, 31, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on two warrants for possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II and a probation violation.
• Jeremiah Gaudet-Showman, no address given, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
