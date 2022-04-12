Decision 2022: Yankton School Board Incumbents Win

The results of Tuesday’s election are in, and incumbents Sarah Carda and Terry Crandall have each won another term on the Yankton School Board.
The vote totals for school board candidates are as follows:
• Sarah Carda — 3,599*
• Terry Crandall — 3,522*
• Amanda Johnson — 2,048
• Erick Messler — 2,060
• Lisa Hagemann — 356
With about 14,000 eligible voters in this election, Tuesday’s vote totals represents an approximate 20% turnout.
Both incumbents spoke with the Press & Dakotan by phone after the results were in, and both said they were grateful for all the support received from the community in this election.
“This election was really about the students and parents and the community,” Crandall told the Press & Dakotan. “It really was the parents, the great support we got from parents in this whole thing that was a great support for our re-election.”
It was gratifying to get the support of the people of Yankton, yet, either way, he said he would not have changed any of the decisions the board made over the last two years.
“I thought everything we were doing was in the best interest of our students, staff, and the community as a whole, and also in the best interest of Yankton,” Crandall said. “I am also pleased there was an election, because after the last divisive couple of years, it kind of helped to maybe settle the dust a little bit.”
It was a very amicable election, he noted.
“We are in this together, and because it is together, we can achieve great things,” Crandall said.
Carda said she was happy with the election results, having worked hard to reach as many people as possible.
“We kept hearing back all the time, the community doesn’t like the strife. They just want us to get along and move on,” she said. “They want us to keep party politics out of this non-partisan election.
“Let’s just keep on doing the good work we’re doing within the district.”
