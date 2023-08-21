Medical Cannabis Cards
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

More than 11,500 South Dakotans hold medical marijuana cards two years after medical cannabis became legal in South Dakota.

That’s well ahead of projections made by the state when the program first started in 2021, said Jennifer Seale, the state Department of Health’s medical cannabis program administrator. The state began issuing cards in November 2021 after South Dakotans voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2020.

