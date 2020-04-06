Schools To Stay Closed

Thanks to the fight against COVID-19, school’s out for the summer in South Dakota.
In accordance with Gov. Kristi Noem’s directives Monday to close schools through the end of May, the Yankton School District announced that the current Alternative Education Plan (AEP) will continue through May 15, the end of Yankton’s school year. Report cards will be mailed out the following week.
Until then, families have been asked to continue working directly with teachers and building principals with any questions.
“Given the current and unknown circumstances related to COVID-19, there is not a plan for students to pick up personal items and return books/computers to school,” YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle announced in a message to parents Monday. “We will not allow students to return to school for this purpose until we have been given a green light to do so. The health, safety and well-being of our students, as well as staff, are most important to me.”
Questions remain regarding prom and graduation. YSD is expected to announced its decisions on those events in the near future.
“I want to recognize our seniors and their families at this time,” Kindle said. “There just aren’t words to express how sorry I am this has happened to all of you and knowing how much you anticipated your final few months as seniors. Let me assure you of something — we are all incredibly proud of you and the many wonderful memories you have provided this community!”
Yankton’s schools have been closed since the governor recommended their closure at a March 13 press conference. Since then, most extracurricular activities have been cancelled and parents have been asked to keep their children isolated and at home as much as possible.
“I know our students wanted to return to school for a number of reasons,” Kindle said. “Please know how much we miss our students, as my heart goes out to all of them.”
During a media briefing Monday, Noem acknowledged the accomplishment of South Dakota school districts in implementing distance learning for their students and expressed sympathy with graduating seniors who are missing out on the normal activities associated with senior year.
Given current models and projections, bringing the students back for the end of the school year does not make sense, she said.
“Today, we are at a critical juncture. In order for us to continue to flatten the curve, I am taking additional steps that will help us do that,” Noem said. “Regarding my executive order that was set to expire on May 2, today I am issuing a new executive order that will extend those efforts through May 31.”
The original executive order acknowledges the current situation with the virus that causes COVID-19 and called on all government entities, businesses and individuals in the state to follow recommendations set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Work-at-home orders, school closures and closures of some non-essential businesses soon followed.
Monday’s update to the executive order includes changing “Shoulds” to “Shalls,” which makes the document’s directives mandatory.
The change comes after Noem’s Friday briefing in which she outlined the state’s plan to manage the expected surge in COVID-19 cases.
The plan assumes that: of the 882,235 residents of South Dakota, 30%-70% will contract the virus (265,000-600,000 people). While 80% will have only mild symptoms, 5% will require hospitalization (5,000 beds needed at peak), and 26% of those hospitalized will need ventilators (1,300 ventilators needed at peak).
Given the current measures, Noem’s team predicts that COVID-19 infections will begin to surge in late April, peak in mid-June and taper off in early August. Social distancing measures have flattened the curve enough that the state will be able to plan for those needs.
The updated directives issued Monday support the plan spelled out Friday, she said.
Noem also issued a second executive order Monday, specifically directed at residents of Minnehaha and Lincoln counties age 65 and older, as well as those with chronic medical conditions are being told to stay home for the next three weeks.
At this time, more than 60% of South Dakota’s confirmed COVID-19 cases are in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, she said.
“We could see a need to extend this kind of actions in other counties,” Noem said. “But what’s appropriate today is to address those two counties and the trends that we are seeing, especially among the vulnerable population in that area of our state.”
Nebraska K-12 schools will also remain closed through the end of the school year.
Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts directed that Nebraska schools statewide remain closed to students through May 31. The directive was part of the governor’s orders on social distancing.
