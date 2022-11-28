A local group seeks to offer support for foster families.
WRAP stands for Words of Encouragement, Respite, Acts of Services and Prayer. WRAP volunteers commit to supporting a local family once a month for six months.
At present, 1,683 South Dakota kids are in foster care. Only 50% of foster families last more than a year, and only 8% make it past the five-year mark. Lack of social support is the number one cause of burnout. Foster families need help in providing care to children in foster care.
Leah Biorn, coordinator of WRAP Around, saw a need and took action. She coordinates volunteers to help support foster families by providing meals, running errands, house/lawn care, room prep and clothes donation.
In August, Restore Foster Closet opened in the lower level of Restore Kids Campus. This fully donation-based closet provides necessities for children placed in foster care.
Within 24-48 hours of placement, Restore Foster closet will provide each child with a welcome bag (age-appropriate toiletries, hygiene items, comfort items) and a starter kit (pajamas, several outfits, new socks, new underwear).
“When children are placed with a foster family, they usually have little to no belongings. Foster families are responsible for providing all these needs, including clothing, shoes, coat, school supplies, hygiene items, car seats, etc.,” said Biorn.
The top needs for the Foster Closet are girl Three T pajamas, boy seven — adult M pajamas, and girls five — adult M pajamas. Other items needed: two-gallon zip locks, plastic totes, and volunteers to sort/deliver/organize.
“There’s a deep freeze on site and could use help stocking it up with meals for families when children are placed,” says Biorn. She continues, “I had been saving donated clothes and sharing with other foster families (out of my garage) since becoming a foster parent five years ago. The Restore Foster Closet has been a dream of mine for years.”
Organizers thank the Yankton community for its donations and Jeff Mueller, pastor of Restore Church, for giving WRAP space to use at Kids Campus.
“God told the church to care for the orphan and the widow, and I think foster care easily falls under that umbrella,” Mueller said. “This is not just something Christ expects Christians to do but also something we take joy in. God has filled Restore with incredible people, like Leah, who love loving people and are amazing at it. So, when Leah talked about starting a ministry at Restore that focuses on Foster Families, it was an easy ‘yes.’ This ministry is making a huge impact while still in its infancy. I cannot imagine what God will do through this ministry as it grows and develops. I think it will become a game-changer.”
As donations allow, they will include shoes, a coat, a backpack, seasonal items, snacks, etc. Due to a lack of space, WRAP Around is unable to accept toys. They do not accept clothing with holes or stains, used swimwear, used socks and underwear, or worn-out shoes.
Restore Foster Closet and WRAP Around exist to support local foster and adoptive families. Get in touch with Leah at lbiorn@sdkidsbelong.org to get involved. An Amazon wish list can be found at www.myrestore.church/fostercloset. They can accept financial donations at: (put wrap or foster closet in comment) www.myrestore.church/give
