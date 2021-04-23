A Santee Mandate?

SANTEE, Neb. — As its latest weapon against the pandemic, the Santee Sioux Nation (SSN) has ordered tribal employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations or lose their jobs.
The tribal council unanimously passed the resolution and gave it the force of law, said Vice President Sid Tuttle Sr. He appeared Thursday night on the online show “Toksa Hour,” hosted by Maggie Ross and Julie Two Eagle.
The SSN contains about 1,000 residents on its northern Knox County, Nebraska, reservation. The tribe also contains members living off the reservation, such as Omaha, Lincoln and Sioux City.
An April 12 Facebook post shared by Tuttle and the Santee Sioux Nation contained the following message: “According to Tribal Council Motion, passed unanimously, all tribal employees are mandated to get the vaccine by May 1, 2021. In order to protect our people and the future!”
Tuttle made one distinction during Thursday’s online show.
“Our mandate doesn’t say you have to be vaccinated by May 1, you just need to have one scheduled,” he said. “If I have (a shot) scheduled by May 1, it could be (given to me) in August. It could be next year. As along as you have one scheduled, you don’t have to resign.”
Those who resign will be provided a severance package, he said, not providing further details.
In an interview with Omaha television station KMTV, Santee Sioux chairman Roger Trudell said his tribe has lost many members to the pandemic.
“We had almost three times the amount of deaths that we experience in a year,” he said.
Not all of the deaths were directly attributed to COVID, but some are a result of secondary issues arising from the virus, he said.
“The fear of COVID, of getting COVID, those things all add to not being well,” he told the station. “So if a person had underlying issues to start with, can’t get into the clinics, scared to go to the emergency room, you end up dying.”
By enacting the vaccination mandate as a tribal action, it carries the weight of a sovereign nation rather than the action of a CEO or human resources person, Tuttle said.
“Nothing is different, but we’re fighting a whole new game. We’ve had to fight to find ways to protect our people,” he told the “Toksa Hour” hosts.
“We have lost people (to the pandemic), so we’re losing the war on protecting our people. It’s hard to say anybody has won with all the lives lost and all the sickness.”
The tribe weighed the need to vaccinate employees, many of them coming from long distances off the reservation, against concerns about personal rights and liberties.
“It was a decision that wasn’t made lightly,” he said of the resolution. “When we discussed (the idea), it opened up a lot of questions and concerns. There were a lot of people and a lot of issues on our minds.”
The mandate has drawn some support from some people on social media, while others have leveled criticism, Tuttle said.
“A lot of comments that came back were disheartening. One of them said, ‘You’re an Indian Hitler.’ The other one was, ‘You know how Indians are. We don’t like to be told to do anything,’” he said.
“There was another one, ‘You have no idea what the vaccination will do to you 10 to 15 years from now.’ Others talked about women who were pregnant or breastfeeding. All those kinds of things came out of the woodwork.”
The mandate has drawn attention off the reservation, Tuttle said. During the online program, he acknowledged he had received media inquiries about the issue.
The Press & Dakotan had sought but not received comment from Tuttle and the Santee Health Center.
The Santee clinic has received its allocation from the Indian Health Services (IHS). Tribal members can also receive the vaccine from other sources, such as the federal pharmacy program.
Tribes have historically shown distrust of the federal government, including vaccinations. However, they have widely embraced the COVID-19 vaccinations as a way to protect their members, particularly the elders.
The Santee Sioux leadership believes mandated vaccinations for employees — who include the Ohiya Casino and Feather Hill Express convenience store — are necessary to protect tribal members, Tuttle said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevenion (CDC) and other health officials are seeing an uptick in cases at some locations around the country and the impact of COVID variants.
The Santee Sioux can’t let down their guard, even with the availability of vaccinations, Tuttle said.
“Right now, we haven’t had any cases on our reservation since January 6, so we’ve been really good and really lucky,” he said. “I still believe 100% that it’s far from being over because of how vulnerable our tribe and our people are.”
The tribal council, in consultation with its attorney, looked at laws and the history of mandates during the past century, he said. Vaccination laws have been used in the past as a condition of employment, he added.
“We came to the conclusion that our people need to live and live now,” he said. “How do we keep people from getting sick and worse than what they have been?”
After passage of the resolution, Tuttle said on Facebook he hadn’t received some feedback but expected more.
“And then the pushback came,” he told the “Toksa Hour” hosts.
Tuttle received feedback not only as tribal vice chairman but also because of his role on the tribe’s COVID task force.
On Facebook, one woman questioned both the mandate and the vaccine’s effectiveness.
“Why are we being forced to do it? I got mine already but I went back and forth on it for a long time just because they don’t know how it will affect (people) in the long run,” she said. “We can still get COVID and pass it to others, from what the news said ... It’s just like the flu shot. I think there are so much more issues with the tribe the council can mandate on employees other than the vaccine.”
One woman posted: “Even the United States Armed Forces are not mandated to get vaccine!”
Tuttle emphasized the tribe isn’t forcing vaccination of its members, just as a condition of tribal employment. “And the army doesn’t think or work directly with our children, our elderly, or protect the future and welfare of our people. ‘We care’ is our bottom line,” he said.
One man looked at the issue from a very personal experience.
“COVID virus almost killed me, 22 days in hospital, 14 of those in ICU,” he said. “Today, I still have breathing problems and my lungs are damaged. I want to live so I got the vaccine and, other than being sick for two days, it’s better than death.”
A woman felt the vaccine is worth any possible side effects. “Yep … My mom died with COVID while living in (the) village of Santee,” she said.
During Thursday’s program, Tuttle provided background on the Santee Sioux’s COVID actiions during the past year. Trudell appointed a task force which expanded beyond the council and offers to include other tribal members.
One of the first measures was setting up a security force to monitor travel on and off the reservation, particularly the village itself. A checkpoint was set up on the Highway 12 spur, the only major road on the reservation, to regulate traffic in and out of the village on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River to the north.
A number of tribal members leave the reservation for employment, medical appointments and shopping at regional centers, including Yankton, Tuttle said.
As part of the re-opening process, the tribe opened Ohiya Casino — one of the reservation’s largest employers — with restrictions. The allowed capacity for visitors gradually rose from 20% to 50%, 80% and eventually 100% with normal operations.
The Santee Sioux operated the security checkpoints for about a year but recently discontinued them, Tuttle said. The tribal police oversaw the 24-hour operation, with the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraka Department of Transportation checking in with the tribal law enforcement and offering assistance, he added.
Even after the pandemic, the Santee Sioux will be left dealing with losses, Trudell told the Omaha television station.
“Well, it’s pretty much closed our community, destroyed our businesses and that was on top of the flood the year before,” he said. “We didn’t even recover from the (2019) flood and then we had to start dealing with COVID.”
Tuttle also worried about the tribal members’ resiliency after such disasters.
“I hope and pray it goes well,” he said. “The next issue will be mental stability, because of COVID and because of how we have had to change our living, even our eating and social lifestyles.”
