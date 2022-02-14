Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Daniel Mincks Jr., 44, Centerville, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Richard Hillier, 50, Yankton, was booked Friday on a facility hold for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
• Tyler Mahoney, 50, Yankton, was arrested Friday for entering or refusing to leave a property (order defied).
• Sara Addengast, 22, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Caterina Abbe, 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday for eluding a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Patrick Hamilton, 31, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance and on two warrants for breach of conditions.
• Kyle Frieberg, 35, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice.
• Cynthia Novak, 49, Mission Hill, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and contempt.
• Alanis Sully, 23, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence; obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; use of seatbelt; and driving with a suspended license.
• Lawrence Vargas, 47, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold for leaving an accident scene, contempt and driving under the influence.
• Markese Smith, 34, Sioux City, Iowa, was booked Saturday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• James Mason, 49, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for stalking and simple assault (three counts).
• Scott Wilson, 64, Mission Hill, was arrested Saturday for leaving an accident scene (unattended vehicle).
• Todd Deville, 43, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and use of seatbelt.
• Chaney Seiler, 35, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Arthur Stewart III, 27, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Tanner Akland, 28, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for simple assault (domestic).
• Richard Russell, 35, Vermillion, was arrested Sunday for possession/receiving of stolen property ($400-$1,000).
• Keigan Jacobson, 28, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence, use of seatbelt, speeding, open container in a motor vehicle and contempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.