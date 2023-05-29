MENNO — The Menno Pioneer Opry will be held on Friday evening, June 2, at the big red barn on the Pioneer Acres ground on the north side of Menno.
There will be several musicians who plan to be there for an evening of old-time country and gospel music, a good time, good eats and good fellowship.
The program runs from 7-9 p.m., and there is no admission charge. There is a potluck lunch of finger foods with drinks and tableware provided. A freewill offering bucket is at the lunch table and proceeds go to the work of the Menno Pioneer Heritage Association.
For more information about the Opry or if you are a musician and you did not play at the May Opry but would like to be in on this month’s program, contact Dan Flyger at 605-212-9011.
