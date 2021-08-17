South Dakota saw its biggest one-day increase in new COVID-19 infections since mid-January, according to Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The DOH online portal reported 395 new cases (363 confirmed, 32 probable), the biggest daily rise since Jan. 16. The state stopped doing daily reports on July 2 before resuming them last week.
The seven-day testing positivity rate rose to 11.8%.
Two new deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported Tuesday, raising the state toll to 2,055. They were not recorded in the Yankton area.
The number of hospitalizations jumped from 73 to 92, a rise of 26%.
Also, active cases in the state climbed to 1,639, the highest level since late April.
Locally, Yankton County reported five new positive tests and one new recovery.
In Union County, nine new infections were reported Tuesday. The county has seen 23 new cases since daily reports resumed last Thursday. Union County also recorded one new hospitalization.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Tuesday included Clay (+2), Hutchinson (+1) and Turner (+4) counties.
According to the DOH portal, the number of active cases in area South Dakota counties were: Bon Homme County, 2; Charles Mix County, 6; Clay County, 9; Douglas County, 2; Hutchinson County, 6; Turner County, 11; Union County, 41; and Yankton County, 14.
