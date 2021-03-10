HURON — The South Dakota State Fair Education Exhibitor Book is available at www.sdstatefair.com for teachers to download and enter their students’ class, art, photography, or writing projects.
“First and foremost, the State Fair is a celebration South Dakota’s youth, and the education division is a great way to showcase their hard work,” commented Peggy Besch, South Dakota State Fair manager. “Students love seeing their projects on display in the Arts & Education Building.”
Public, private, and homeschools are encouraged to enter the South Dakota State Fair Education Division. The deadline to enter is April 16, 2021.
The 2021 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 6. Channel Seeds Preview night will be Wednesday, Sept. 1.
