INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:23 a.m. Friday of a residential burglary.
• Police received a report at 6 p.m. Friday of disorderly conduct on W. 21st Street.
• Police received a report at 6:44 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary on Cole Drive.
• Police received a report at 10:45 p.m. Friday of disorderly conduct on W. 19th Street.
• Police received a report at 10:55 p.m. Friday of lewd acts on Douglas Avenue. A male who was intoxicated drove erratically into a parking lot and then urinated in a trash can.
• Police received a report at 2:27 a.m. Saturday of a threat of harm or violence on Pine Street.
• Police received a report at 3:55 a.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Burleigh Street.
• Police received a report at 4 a.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on 23rd Street.
• Police received a report at 10:31 a.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Picotte Street.
• Police received a report at 2:51 p.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on E. Fifth Street.
• Police received a report at 2:58 p.m. Saturday of a possible parole/probation violation on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 3:46 p.m. Saturday of a missing person, who has not been heard from in a month.
• Police received a report at 3:59 p.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 4:07 p.m. Saturday of an assault.
• Police received a report at 6:14 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Douglas Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:16 p.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Meadow View Road.
• Police received a report at 9 p.m. Saturday of a possible protection order violation on Mulberry Street.
• Police received a report at 9:24 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 11:06 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Park Street.
• Police received a report at 11:53 a.m. Sunday of a threat of harm or violence on Kellen Gross Drive.
• Police received a report at 1:29 p.m. Sunday of a possible parole/probation violation on Burleigh Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 2:13 a.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct involving a fight on Third Street.
• Police received a report at 2:30 p.m. of a knife seen in the roadway on Adkins Drive.
• Police received a report at 2:51 p.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct involving a male putting a large rock in front of the back door so the reporting person could not exit on E. Fifth Street.
• Police received a report at 3:46 p.m. Sunday of a missing person last heard from a month ago.
• Police received a report at 3:59 p.m. Sunday of a male disorderly conduct involving a male being disruptive at a business on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 6:14 p.m. of the theft of packages on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report at 9 p.m. Sunday of a possible protection order violation on Mulberry Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 9:01 p.m. Sunday of the threat of harm or violence by a disorderly subject near Lincoln Ave. and Washington avenue in Mission Hill.
• Police received a report at 9:24 p.m. of the theft of a gallon of milk by a male on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 1:06 p.m. of the possible theft of miscellaneous items on Park Street.
• Police received two reports at 11:56 a.m. and at noon Monday of the threat of harm or violence by a male who would not leave a business and was threatening employees on Kellen Gross Drive.
• Police received a report at 1:29 p.m. Monday of a possible parole or probation violation on Burleigh Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
