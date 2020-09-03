Defense Gets Go-Ahead For Outside Experts

De’Von Taye Lopez’s defense team will be able to utilize a number of out-of-state experts as he stands trial for the 2019 killing of Deborah Lynn Schock, 61, Yankton.
In a court appearance Thursday, defense co-counsel Zachary Flood argued that it was difficult to find some of the necessary experts in the region, and outreach to other states as far away as Oregon was needed.
The defense filed a motion asking for approval of the services of DNA expert Dr. Theodore Kessis, forensic pathologist Dr. Carl Wigren, biomechanical engineer Dr. John Gardiner and crime scene reconstructionist Rod Englert.
Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery objected, saying that she was skeptical that some of the fields must have experts that don’t work for state labs in the region.
First Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering ultimately approved the request and set expense limits for bringing each expert in.
The next scheduled hearing is Nov. 2 at 9 a.m.
Lopez was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in June.
Second-degree murder is a Class B felony with a mandated sentence of life without parole, a fine of up to $50,000 and possible restitution.
The charge of first-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony with a sentence of up to life in prison, up to a $50,000 fine and potential restitution.
Last Sept. 7, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home located on Vote St. in rural Yankton County for a report of a death. Family members had discovered Schock deceased in her residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been deceased for several days.
Originally, Dylon Tate Lopez — the brother of De’Von Lopez — was arrested and charged, but the case against him was dropped.
An autopsy found that Schock had injuries consistent with strangulation.
Among the evidence collected at the time were fingernail clippings from Schock. A database search determined the DNA profile was consistent with the offender sample of Dylon Lopez, who had been arrested by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the summer for simple assault and simple assault (domestic), after which a sample was collected.
