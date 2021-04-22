Hatchery And Aquarium Slated To Reopen May 1

Another Yankton area staple is preparing to reopen to the public.
After a year of closure, the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery’s on-site aquarium is set to open its doors on May 1.
The building had been closed for months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acting Hatchery Manager Nick Starzl told the Press & Dakotan that much of the hatchery grounds have remained open to the public, and that some places will remain off limits for the time being.
“The hatchery grounds have been open and never closed,” he said. “That hasn’t changed over the last year, but the aquarium and the hatchery buildings have been closed due to COVID. This year, we are able to open up the aquarium building, but the hatchery buildings will still be closed to the public.”
He said that the May 1 reopening of the aquarium will be marked quietly.
“We’re not trying to make any pomp and circumstance,” he said. “We’re basically trying to open it up for visitors this summer.”
In addition to some general improvements to existing exhibits, guests will notice a few additions to the facility as well as special regulations as it opens with the pandemic still ongoing.
“Masks are required in federal buildings and when social distancing can’t be applied outdoors,” he said.
“We did some new displays on the inside,” he said. “We were also able to install some new visitor service equipment — a new drinking water fountain and a water bottle filler that can accommodate the concerns with viral spreading. We were able to update some of that equipment and (added) automatic hand sanitizers.”
He also noted that some cleaning services have been enhanced.
“We had to come up with some professional bathroom cleaning services so that we could kind of mitigate some of the concerns for employees,” he said.
On the hatchery grounds, he said there will also be the return of another staple of the facility.
“We typically have trout to feed in the raceways down here,” he said. “That wasn’t available last summer and that will be available.”
Starzl said he’s happy to see the aquarium returning to an open status for the public.
“We wanted to be able to provide this service to the local area and visitors,” he said. “It was our intent, as soon as we were able to safely and efficiently provide our services, we were going to do that.”
———
For more information on the hatchery and aquarium as well as COVID-19 protocols in place on the grounds, visit https://www.fws.gov/mountain-prairie/fisheries/gavinsPoint.php.
