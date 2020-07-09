City Sales Tax Revenues Down In June

Yankton continues to keep its head above water in terms of revenue growth, but the pandemic-driven economic downturn continues to manifest itself locally.
The city’s sales tax revenue was down only -1.16% in June over the same month last year. Overall, the city is still up 2.91% thanks to a robust first few months of the year. The city’s BBB (bed, board, booze tax) saw a -13.96% dip over the same month in 2019 — putting the cumulative BBB down -7.16% on the year.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that the situation is probably going to be the same the rest of the year.
“This is pretty good news, all things considered,” Leon said. “But I do think we’re going to continue to see pretty soft sales tax returns as we head deeper into summer when we don’t have all the visitors. … I hope we can still remain in the black for our year-end, but our fall and winter tend to curve downward as well.”
While it was far from a standout month in Yankton, it was still a marked improvement over May’s revenue numbers, which saw a -6.72% drop in overall revenues and a -26.58% drop in BBB revenue.
Leon said that it was somewhat encouraging to see a smaller drop, but there are still realities to face going forward as the pandemic runs out of control elsewhere.
“I’m looking at what’s happening in other parts of the country and then I’m looking ahead at how we’ve made some decisions on some big events that aren’t going to go forward now,” she said. “That makes me a little bit concerned when those late-summer months are typically our stronger months. That makes me a little concerned because we just know we won’t have the amount of visitors. However, if people are sticking around Yankton and spending their money in town, that’s a very positive thing as well. I am encouraged, I’m just still a little concerned and still going to be very conservative.”
She said that one thing the city is able to fall back on is the fact that positive revenues weren’t initially expected for 2020.
“We were conservative about our estimates in 2019 for 2020,” she said. “I was concerned about — at that time — other economic conditions and I felt we were going to have a little bit of a recession. I didn’t know it was going to be caused by a global pandemic.”
As there were unknowns heading into 2020, Leon said that the 2021 budget will need to reflect something similar as it continues to be crafted throughout the summer.
“Our budget is being drafted right now and I’m going to be getting that to the commission by the end of the month,” she said. “Even with some potential CARES Act funding we may be able to be reimbursed by, I think we have to be really cautious going into the next fiscal year and into the fall here just because we don’t know what’s to come.”
Much of the rest of the state is also seeing the effects of the pandemic. Among South Dakota’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, seven cities are recording negative cumulative revenues at the moment. The odd city out is Aberdeen, which has actually seen significant gains sales tax revenue, going from up 7.13% on the year in April to up 12.58% by June. The hardest hit city is Brookings (-2.92%) while Vermillion is down -1.98% on the year.
