LINCOLN, Neb. — While life-saving vaccines can be given at any time during the year, August is an ideal time for immunizations, as teachers and students are typically due for their annual check-ups. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), immunizations help prevent between two to three million deaths each year.

Vaccines are needed throughout life. This August, National Immunization Awareness Month raises awareness and encourages everyone to make sure they are current on the necessary vaccinations for potentially harmful diseases. Many diseases can be easily prevented by administering vaccines which give protection from unseen viruses.

