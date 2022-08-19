LINCOLN, Neb. — While life-saving vaccines can be given at any time during the year, August is an ideal time for immunizations, as teachers and students are typically due for their annual check-ups. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), immunizations help prevent between two to three million deaths each year.
Vaccines are needed throughout life. This August, National Immunization Awareness Month raises awareness and encourages everyone to make sure they are current on the necessary vaccinations for potentially harmful diseases. Many diseases can be easily prevented by administering vaccines which give protection from unseen viruses.
Vaccines aren’t just for kids — they’re recommended for all ages. Whether it’s a flu shot or a measles vaccine, you can take advantage of different tools to find out when it’s the right time to get the right vaccine. Easy-to-read vaccination schedules for all ages are provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/index.html
All adults should consider a COVID-19 vaccine, tetanus (Tdap) vaccine, and a yearly influenza vaccine. Other vaccines based on your age, health conditions, job, lifestyle, or travel habits may be needed such as a zoster (shingles) and a pneumonia vaccination. Talk with your doctor about the best options to make sure you are up to date on vaccines.
Today we move, travel, and change health care providers more than we did in previous generations. Finding old immunization information can be difficult and time-consuming. Therefore, it is critical to keep an accurate and up-to-date record of the vaccinations you have received. There is no national organization that maintains vaccination records. If you need official copies of vaccination records, or if you need to update your personal records, check with family members, school records, previous employers (including the military), your doctor’s office, or health clinic.
In Nebraska, the Nebraska State Immunization Information System (NESIIS) is a secure, statewide, web-based system that connects and shares immunization information among public clinics, private provider offices, local health departments, schools, hospitals, and other health care facilities that administer immunizations and provide medical care to Nebraskans (dhhs.nesiis@nebraska.gov). Not all states have registries that include adult vaccines. If you can’t find your personal records or records from the doctor, you may need to get some of the vaccines again. While this is not ideal, it is safe to repeat vaccines. The doctor can also sometimes do blood tests to see if you are immune to certain vaccine-preventable diseases.
Keeping an immunization record will save you time and unnecessary hassle. Ask your doctor, pharmacist, or other vaccine provider for an immunization record form. Bring this record with you to health visits and ask your vaccine provider to sign and date the form for each vaccine you receive so that your information is current and correct.
Vaccination is safe and effective. All vaccines undergo long and careful review by scientists, doctors, and the federal government to make sure they are safe. By getting vaccinated, we eliminate diseases before they have a chance to spread. Take the necessary precautions with a simple call to a doctor and avoid potential harm while leading a healthy, happy life.
