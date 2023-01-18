CASES DISPOSED:
DEC. 17-23, 2022
Jeremy Lewis Tripp, Volin; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Jocelyn Lea Vande Griend, Springfield; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Chakira Ferris, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. 18, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Blake Richard Simons, Kingsley, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Victor Manual Cotto Roman, 507 W. 20th St., Apt.101, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Brad Lee Ronke, 2900 Douglas #206, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $178.50.
Jodi Lynn Walter, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 24, Yankton; Fail to report accident to police officer; $132.50.
Mustapha Fares, Sioux Falls; Under twenty-one driver; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $378.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Elizabeth Marie Pounds, Canistota; Inhabit room where drugs illegally stored or used; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Nigel Elijah Vanderwey, 517 Picotte St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Mark Allen Brown, Vermillion; Overweight on axle; $683.50.
Francisco Alejandro Hernandez, 1210 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Jared Paul Dorian, Webster; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Jasmin M. Samuels, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 306, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Siyer Gunhammer, Vermillion; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; $142.50; Jail sentence of 10 days suspended.
Jasmin M. Samuels, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 306, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $403.13; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Yosmey Martinez Acosta, 1902 Ross St., Yankton; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Tevita Siaosi Tomasi, Brentwood, Calif.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
William Kolbrek, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Taylor Helen Ramsdell, Oro Valley, Ariz.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Corbin Vincent Bundy, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Tiffany Robinson, Plainview, Neb.; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Osvaldo H. Jaimes, 1101 Picotte Street, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by complaint; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Jesus Machuca Planchart, 1014 Cedar St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Jeffery Whitaker, 512 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Marshall Gronenthal, Sioux Falls; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; Recharged by information; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Joanna Maxine Louise Kohler, 805 Dakota St., Apt. 14, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Kelsie Paige Gray, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Nicholas James Bielejeski, Sioux Falls; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Paul Cleary McGlone, 307 Golf Lane, Yankton; Use electronic device while driving; $178.50.
Brenda Lee Thompson, 109 Hickory Road, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Autumn Breeann Odens, Springfield; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Xavier Elias Aguilar, 415 W. 15th St., Lot 14, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Shawn Matthew Marshall, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 405, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $521.50; Jail sentence of 60 days; Three years probation; Knowing child present where using/distributing/manufacturing methamphetamines; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kaylea Christine Kosters, 2931 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Evan Jared Sallee, Tabor; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Donavan Lee Hamilton, 106 James Place, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Brian Richard Collignon, Wichita, Kan.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
